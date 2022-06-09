Sutherland Shire Council's animal shelter is scratching its head over a not so 'purr-fect' problem.
The shelter at Taren Point is overcrowded with cats, dogs and rabbits. For staff, it's getting out of hand.
A significant increase in residents surrendering pets in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions easing has seen the shelter swamped with more animals than it can house.
Shelter Team Leader, Jeremy Bennett, says the facility is under "extraordinary strain" to house the huge drop-offs.
"The surge in pets being surrendered to animal shelters is a trend being seen right across Sydney, but it's hit our Taren Point shelter particularly hard, he said. "We recently had over 120 cats at our shelter in a facility that is just not equipped to deal with those numbers.
"We know that for many people, the isolation of being stuck at home during lockdowns seemed like the perfect time to bring home a new pet. Sadly, with most people returning to work, many who bought or adopted a pet to keep them company find that they can't provide the regular love and attention their pet needs.
Mr Bennet says while staff are doing an amazing job to ensure animals in their care are suitably looked after, they often care for them outside of usual hours.
"Staff have been compelled to take cats home from work, and to reach out to our network of foster carers to care for cats outside of the shelter to ensure we don't burst at the seams," he said.
Shelter staff have been actively promoting their messages of adoption on social media, and trying to build connections between those looking to surrender pets and prospective new pet owners.
"We have been able to re-home a number of the animals in our care and now have around 25 per cent fewer cats in our care than we had when numbers peaked in recent months," Mr Bennet said. "But there is still a long way to go before we can provide the optimal environment."
Council Mayor, Carmelo Pesce, says while pet ownership is a rewarding experience, prospective owners need to be realistic about their ability to care for a pet long term.
"I can't imagine life at home without my little mates, my dogs Dexter and Hudson, who has provided countless hours of affection and entertainment for my family over the years, but the reality is that pet ownership is a big responsibility to take on," he said.
Animals adopted from the shelter come fully vaccinated, microchipped, registered and de-sexed, and are generally available for a fraction of the price paid to breeders or pet stores.
Details: 9710 0401 (Mon-Fri 11am-4pm, Sat 11am-2pm) or here.
