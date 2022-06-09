St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our Places

Sutherland Shire Council's animal shelter is under pressure to re-home abandoned pets

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 9 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kitty coop: Sutherland Shire Council's animal shelter is facing problems because of the significant spike in pets being surrendered after COVID-19 lockdowns, as some people realise they cannot care for them. Pictured is Sutherland Shire Council officer Taylah with abandoned cats. Picture: John Veage

Sutherland Shire Council's animal shelter is scratching its head over a not so 'purr-fect' problem.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.