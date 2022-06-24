It has been a while since the curious Kindergarten kids at Brighton-Le-Sands Public School were able to enjoy their ever-popular science day.
But as COVID-19 restrictions eased, the classroom is again thriving with greater hands-on experiences, transforming them into hubs of creativity and experimentation.
Pupils got into the scientific spirt on June 23 by investigating the physical characteristics of objects, and how they move - bounce, fly, jump, roll and slide.
To get into character, they also had the chance to dress up as scientists, with white coats, gloves and goggles completing the look.
It's a far cry from what they have been doing during the pandemic, with schools being forced to shift their focus to academic targets. It meant some of the more fun, creative stuff was pushed back.
Acting Assistant Principal, Sinead Aekins, said during 2020-21 when pupils were learning online because of school closures, other learning areas took priority.
"Students and schools have been so limited with these opportunities over the past two years. Teachers were instructed to focus primarily on literacy and numeracy for all students," she said.
"In 2022, with the lifting of restrictions we have reintroduced exciting units from the other Key Learning Areas including science.
"We have also been able to reintroduce visitors on site, including for our science incursion. It's great to have people back in to provide that visitor experience, which Kindy kids just haven't had. It's a whole new world for them - they get messy and dirty, and share that social relationship building with their peers."
