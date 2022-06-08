St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Photography nod for Kurnell's Brett Lobwein in Ocean Geographic Pictures of the Year 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Small and exotic: Kurnell photographer Brett Lobwein's 'honourable mention' photo in the Ocean Geographic Pictures of the Year Awards 2022. Picture: Brett Lobwein

Oceanic photographer Brett Lobwein of Kurnell has received global recognition for his underwater image of marine life at play.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.