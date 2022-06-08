Oceanic photographer Brett Lobwein of Kurnell has received global recognition for his underwater image of marine life at play.
He received 'honourable mention' in the Ocean Geographic Pictures of the Year 2022 for his image taken in the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria.
Now in it's 10th year, the awards is one of the most longstanding and influential underwater imagery competitions.
Mr Lobwein was named in the category of 'small exotic animal' as part of The Neville Coleman Award of Excellence.
Images in this category were for portraits of behaviour of small exotic animals. Entrants were asked to feature the unique character or spirit of the critters which expresses a sense of tenderness or intimacy with the creature. Photographers were encouraged to push the boundary of standard close up images.
A keen photographer who has photographed sharks to polar bears and beyond, Mr Lobwein dives deep across Australia and the globe, delving into the watery world of marine life.
Later this year, he is returning to Norway for a trip to capture Orca whales in their natural habitat.
