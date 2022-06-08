Nine sporting organisations in the Cronulla electorate have received grants under the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program.
MP for Cronulla Mark Speakman announced the grants, totalling $50,000.
Advertisement
Recipients include:
"Community sport is a big part of life in our local community in the Shire and I am delighted that hard-working local sporting organisations will benefit from these grants," Mr Speakman said.
"One of the focuses of the program is to improve access to sport for women and girls, so I am pleased to see the Sutherland Shire Junior Cricket Association will use their grant to help run a gala and development day for female players."
Grants up to $20,000 were available under the program, with up to $50,000 available in each electorate.
For further information on the Local Sport Grants Program and the full list of grant recipients, visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.