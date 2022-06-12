Rheumatologist Louis McGuigan, who treats patients at his Miranda clinic, has received national recognition for significant service to rheumatology, and to community health.
He is the recipient of a Member of the Order (AM) of Australia in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2022.
Having lived in St George and Sutherland Shire for most of his life, including at South Hurstville, the now "Hunter Valley boy" is passionate about his job.
Mr McGuigan has held several titles including chairman and president of the Australian Rural Rheumatology Committee (2015), chairman of the Committee for Stroke Units Implementation in NSW Hospitals, and has worked in most of the public and private hospitals in St George and Sutherland Shire. He was also a senior lecturer in medicine at the University of NSW, and a clinical tutor for students.
He is particularly proud of his work in creating a series of country clinics, delivering effective new medicines to sick patients who cannot get to metropolitan areas for treatment.
From Moree in northern NSW to Narrabri, Mr McMguigan, 69, also credits his colleagues for the collaborative dedication in achieving positive health outcomes for patients.
"When we started rural clinics, it became clear to me when you show leadership, you do the ones that are the hardest," Mr McGuigan said.
"We are very lucky in this country as we have excellent funding for new drugs [in rheumatology], which are extremely successful. They are very expensive and can cost $25,000 per patient per year but the Australian Government has been extremely helpful in organising that funding. They are some of the biggest cost items in the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS)."
He is also proud of his joint development of a series of crucial services in metropolitan Sydney and in stroke treatment and care initiatives.
"The prognosis of stroke has dramatically changed. In the old days, the effects were devastating - not being able to walk or talk again but now there is specialised care," he said.
