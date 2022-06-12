St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Louis McGuigan receives Member of the Order (AM) of Australia in Queen's Birthday Honours 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 12 2022 - 7:42pm, first published 7:39pm
A rewarding passion: Louis McGuigan receives a Queen's Birthday Honour for his service to rheumatology and to community health. Picture: John Veage

Rheumatologist Louis McGuigan, who treats patients at his Miranda clinic, has received national recognition for significant service to rheumatology, and to community health.

