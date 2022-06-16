Long-time Sutherland Shire physiotherapist Lesley Hardman jokes that she has "retired a few times". This time she says, it's the real deal.
"I've retired that many times that when I would say I'm retiring at Christmas, people would say 'which one?'" she said. "I'm now very reluctantly moving on rather than being tapped on the shoulder."
After a dedicated 60-year career, Mrs Hardman, 82, is finally calling it a day.
She joined the profession at Prince Alfred Hospital in the 1960s. As a young mother, she launched her career in private practice. "I worked for a very well-known physio in Kogarah, Chloe Gibson, where we treated all the St George footballers like Johnny Raper," she said. "We worked in the dance world, with junior soccer."
Mrs Hardman went on to start a practice at Engadine, which she said was like her family. After she sold it, she opened a new business at Caringbah in 1999, Hardman and McCarthy Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Centre, with Julie McCarthy.
When the ladies decided to step back from ownership in 2017, they sold it to Trisha Cashmere and Steve Cunningham who own The Healthy Body Company group of physiotherapy clinics. But Mrs Hardman wanted to stay on working.
Throughout her career, Mrs Hardman was a mentor to early career physiotherapists, and she saw generations - children and grand-children of her original patients.
"We have a very holistic, bio-mechanical approach," she said. "I always thought I would do medicine but physiotherapy has become so scientific and that's why I like it."
Much to the disappointment of her colleagues and clients, Mrs Hardman says life behind clinical care calls. She looks forward to spending more time with her family.
"I've been very fortunate. I have always liked the idea of being physically and mentally active," she said. "It's been a great career and had kept my brain as well as my body going."
Mrs Cashmere described her colleague as a "Sutherland Shire institution".
"What she has achieved for the physiotherapy profession and the community is truly amazing. She will be greatly missed," she said.
