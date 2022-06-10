Mortdale joins the craft brewery revolution

St George's first brewery has opened in the industrial area of Mortdale with the aim of creating a heady mix of beer, food, friendship and community.
Called The Social Brewers, it is the brainchild of St George local Beau Curtis who had the long-term dream of opening his own brewery.
Beau had been a home brewer for about seven years when fate tapped his elbow.
He had been in marketing for 23 years when the corporate world called time on his career and he was made redundant.
And on June 2, 2018 he experienced a cardiac arrest, revealing that he had a previously unsuspected genetic heart condition.
"It was a conjunction of circumstances," Beau said.
"It gave me the attitude that life's too short and if not now, when?"
So Beau did his research on Sydney's established micro-breweries that were flourishing in Newtown and Marrickville and decided that it was time for St George to join the club.
He found premises in the industrial area at Hearne Street, Mortdale and decided to follow his dream.
"It's not a big set-up, about 260 squares. We have five 400-litre fermenters. Our total capacity is about 100,000 litres a year, while the big micro-breweries would have several million litres a year.
"We are what is referred to as a nano-brewery," Beau said.
"It's a big trend in the US where almost every town has it's own brewery that caters for the local community."
In keeping with the community theme, all the names of the beers at The Social Brewers have local inspirations.
The Lagerno is named after Lugarno and there's also the Forest Road IPA, the Oatley Stout and the Tom Ugly Hefeweizer.
The Broken Bat Dark Mild is named after Don Bradman and the famous incident when he broke his bat on his debut at Hurstville Oval.
The Striders Session Ale is named after the local Peaky Striders Walking Group.
"The Georges Amber Ale is named after the Georges River and for all the people named George who live in the area," Beau said.
"The Salt Pan Gose is named after Salt Pan Creek and is a sour and salty type of beer."
The range of ales is supported by a roster of food trucks. Currently there's American-style barbecue and soon there will be food trucks offering fried chicken and empanadas.
Beau has aimed to create a relaxed venue with a community focus.
"There's a play area for the kids while Mum and Dad relax over a couple of ales," he said.
To add to the family atmosphere, his wife, Karen helps out at the brewery supported by their three sons.
"It's a place to share a couple of beers and brush off the worries of the day before you go home.
"And it's just so nice to have a venue where you don't lose half your friends to the pokies for half-an hour," he said.
"We cater for families and all ages. We also cater for people who don't want to drink beer. There's cider and non-alcoholic beverages."
Beau hopes The Social Brewers will do for Mortdale what craft breweries have done for Newtown and Marrickville.
"We are very keen for others to open in the Mortdale area and make it a brewery destination," he said.
"I want this place to be inclusive. Everyone can come here and feel included."
The Social Brewers is located at Unit 11/10-12 Hearne Street, Mortdale. Hours are Thursday to SUnday, 12pm to 9pm.
Details: www.thesocialbrewers.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
