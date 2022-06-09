Dandelion Support Network, a Caringbah charity that supports disadvantaged families, is the national winner of an award.
Weight Watches held its second annual Wellness Impact Award, a global initiative aimed at empowering leaders who are addressing the health inequities faced in their communities.
This year's award celebrates organisations that are dedicated to empowering women to live and access a healthy life for themselves and their families.
Dandelion was a worthy recipient. It accepts donations of new and pre-loved nursery furniture, clothes, and essential items, which are then re-homed to people in need. It has supported more than 13,000 vulnerable families since inception. This includes families escaping domestic violence, those with mental health or experiencing financial hardship.
As the winner, Dandelion received $20,000 to help them drive community-led solutions to make a positive impact. The funds will enable staff to help more than 80 families in need, for children's development and safety.
