Top honour for Georges River in Local Government Excellence Awards

Georges River Council has won the Asset and Infrastructure Award at the 2022 Local Government Excellence Awards for its Lower Poulton Park Naturalisation and Carpark Construction project.
The awards are a celebration of outstanding achievement in local government awards.
Lower Poulton Park project features a new passive recreation area and a natural vegetation zone that runs down to the Georges River.
The project remediated an old depot site to provide connectivity to green corridors.
It included the repurposing of existing site objects to provide a natural habitat refuge that supports the native fauna population in the area.
These include bat caves, bee hotels, rock platforms and bird stands. In addition to this, a new car park was built to service the synthetic playing fields at the location.
First Nations artist Danielle Mate designed contemporary Aboriginal artwork for the walls of the new habitat refuges.
Georges River Council also received the Highly Commended award within the Community Development category for the project, Community and Culture on Wheels - COVID-19 Safe Events Program.
The event program which included the Frightful 80's Drive In, We Are Georges River Travelling Exhibition, Summer Streets and In Good Taste Programs, aimed to support the delivery of COVID-19 safe, small community events that helped to connect our community to local town centres across the Georges River area, and reduce community isolation while supporting the local economy.
Council received a total of 8 nominations in several categories.
Other nominations included:
Assets and Infrastructure:
Penshurst Park Sporting and Community Hub;
Georges River Public Amenity Maintenance Review.
Innovative Leadership:
Child Safe Organisation.
People, Workplace, and Wellbeing:
COVID-19 Safety Roadmap.
Risk Management:
Georges River Council COVID-19 Safety Roadmap.
Special Project Initiative:
Off Road Biking - A new way of working.
