Parry's Milkbar at Caringbah closes after 64 years

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 10 2022 - 7:06am, first published 7:03am
Parry's Milkbar, which has stood at the entrance to Caringbah train station for 64 years, has closed without warning and stock has been removed.

