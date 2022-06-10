Parry's Milkbar, which has stood at the entrance to Caringbah train station for 64 years, has closed without warning and stock has been removed.
A sign on the door gives no indication whether the business will be offered for sale or if this is finally the end of the road for the iconic brand.
The sign reads: "We wish to advise that Parry's Milkbar and Candy Store will be closing its doors effective immediately.
"We have enjoyed some delightful times serving the community of the Sutherland Shire and thank each of you for your support particularly through the difficult times of the pandemic.
"Warm regards, The Parry's team."
The Leader unsuccessfully sought comment from owner Barbra Godfrey, who bought the business two years ago after the previous owner also shut the doors suddenly.
Reduced train passenger numbers due to the pandemic, along with regular weekend shutdowns of the line for maintenance work, have impacted businesses at the top of the station.
Other business owners and staff had no inkling that Parry's was closing.
Niraj Bhattarai, who bought Simple Simon pies and cake shop in 2020, said "It's sad to see them go because they have been there such a long time".
"Hopefully someone will come in and bring it back," he said.
Mr Bhattarai said his business was "going OK".
Mishu Hassan at SpitRoast said they opened just before COVID hit, but were "surviving".
The Parry's name evokes fond memories for many residents in St George and Sutherland Shire.
The Greek family's milk bars, serving milkshakes, sodas, ice cream sundaes, lollies and chocolates, have had an association with the region that goes back more than 70 years.
In the 1940s, Vretos Panaretos and his wife Theodora took over a shop at Kogarah near the railway station and opened a milk bar.
Mr Panaretos used the name Jim Parry for business, hence the name Parry's being adopted.
The Parry family opened more milk bars.
Zacharias opened Parry's next to the train station at Caringbah in 1958, and his brother Peter took over the shop at Kogarah.
Their other brother Theo opened a milk bar in King Street, Rockdale, and there was also a Parry's in Forest Road, Hurstville.
Parry's Caringbah was the only one to survive.
Jim Parry sold the Caringbah milk bar in 1969 to Greek brothers Peter and Bill Cassimatis, who ran the business for 36 years before retiring in 2005.
They proudly claimed it was Sydney's last, traditional Greek milk bar.
The business was taken over by Tim Downs and Doug Battye, who sold it in 2017 to Paul Willats, who gave the store a major refurbishment, enhancing the retro appearance, before selling it in 2020.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
