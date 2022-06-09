Numerous NRL fans have been issued with $272 fines for parking on continuous yellow edge lines at Cronulla Sharks home games this year.
Many of the lines, which denote No Stopping, were installed by a contractor for Sutherland Shire Council in March-April this year following residents' requests and as part of a program to extend the restriction throughout the shire.
Last year, the council earmarked 2000 intersections for treatment with either continuous yellow edge lines or traditional No Stopping signs, with priority to be given to intersections within walking distance of schools, train stations, hospitals, shops and recreation areas.
A staff report to the council's Consultative Traffic Forum said areas of Woolooware and Caringbah, within walking distance of PointsBet stadium, experience high parking demand when the Sharks play at home.
"This is not a new occurrence, but for two years in 2020 and 2021 games were not played at this location," the report said.
"Requests for yellow lines at intersections were deferred and an undertaking made to mark the statutory No Stopping restrictions at intersections before home games resumed at this stadium in 2022.
"The incidence of illegal parking (on footpaths, nature strips, and within 10 metres of intersections without traffic lights) is high.
"Furthermore, many local roads in Woolooware and Caringbah are narrow, which increases the likelihood of vehicle conflicts in minor roads."
The report said continuous yellow edge lines were previously installed at 18 of the 37 intersections in this area of Woolooware, but there were none in Caringbah streets close to the stadium.
Each of the 43 remaining untreated intersections had been assessed for the most suitable parking controls, on a case-by-case basis, and works were carried out by the council's contractor.
The report said there had been only three complaints from residents about illegal parking in the vicinity of the stadium on the first six home game days in 2022, none of which concerned parking contrary to the road rules at intersections.
"However, it is understood numerous offences were observed and infringed on these days," the report said.
"Only one customer request had been created by a driver aggrieved at being infringed for illegal parking, concerning parking on a nature strip on 8 May 2022.
"Given continuous yellow edge lines have been incorporated into NSW legislation since at least 1999, it is expected that all drivers understand the meaning of the parking controls.
"To date, council has not received any feedback from residents about the recently installed lines."
The lines are normally 10 metres in length but are extended in certain situations, such as where the road section is narrow or to reach the nearest driveway or to include a pram ramp.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
