UPDATE: Missing mother and son located safe and well

A 57-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son reported missing from Sydney's north-west have been located safe and well.
The pair were last seen on Lachlan Avenue, Macquarie Park, about 1.30pm on Tuesday 10 May 2022.
Officers attached to Ryde Police Area Command commenced an investigation into their whereabouts.
Following inquiries, the boy attended Chatswood Police Station today (Friday 10 June 2022) and the woman was located a short time later at Artarmon.
Both and are safe and well.
Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
EARLIER:
Police are conducting inquiries to locate a woman and boy missing from Macquarie Park.
Concerns are held for their welfare as they have not been seen since and they can't be contacted.
Officers from Ryde Police Area Command are conducting inquiries to locate them, and it's believed they are still together.
They have been known to frequent the Macquarie Park, Ashfield, Homebush and Loftus areas.
