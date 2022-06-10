Kirrawee Public School pupils will be eager to get outside of the classroom at a faster pace, now that their new playground is open for business.
The primary school welcomed its updated play area on June 7. It has been replaced to a modern, interactive area that was a collaborative design.
Advertisement
It was jointly funded by the school, P&C, and the Regional and Metro Renewal Program.
Principal Selwyn Williams says the project was a priority for the school. "Current educational research makes strong connections between the importance of play and student growth and development, academically, socially and physically," he said.
Pupils are also pleased with the result. "The playground has always been a safe, fun environment for students to socialise and spend time with their peers," Schools captains Matthew Davey and Misheel Enkhzaya said. "We know that having a new and improved playground will definitely bring students lots of joy for years to come."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.