St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Artistic blessing marks 200 years in Catholic education at De La Salle College Cronulla

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artistic education: Father James McCarthy, Bishop Terry Brady, student artists Sean Maquiran and Scarlett Mandich, Father Franciso Regala and Deacon Michael Kasiita at De La Salle College Cronulla.

A three-piece work of art received an official welcome at De La Salle College Cronulla this month, when Bishop Terry Brady blessed the creation to mark 200 years of Catholic education in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.