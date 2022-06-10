Named 'Triptych Pala', it depicts the patrons of the school. Mary Help of Christians occupies centre-stage, with St Aloysius Gonzaga, patron saint of Cronulla parish and St Mary of the Cross MacKillop. Also featured, St John Baptist De La Salle and the Venerable Katherine McAuley, who is the founder of the Sisters of Mercy which have long-standing association in Sutherland Shire. The patrons are surrounded by students and the outer panels depict an angelic choir and musicians.

