A three-piece work of art received an official welcome at De La Salle College Cronulla this month, when Bishop Terry Brady blessed the creation to mark 200 years of Catholic education in Australia.
Student artists Sean Maquiran and Scarlett Mandich represented their peers by meeting with the bishop. Sean won last year's Brother Kelvin Canavan Art Prize and Scarlett was the winner of last year's Young Archies portrait prize.
Inspired by traditional early Renaissance artists including Fra Angelico, the artwork is a collaboration of students and staff.
Named 'Triptych Pala', it depicts the patrons of the school. Mary Help of Christians occupies centre-stage, with St Aloysius Gonzaga, patron saint of Cronulla parish and St Mary of the Cross MacKillop. Also featured, St John Baptist De La Salle and the Venerable Katherine McAuley, who is the founder of the Sisters of Mercy which have long-standing association in Sutherland Shire. The patrons are surrounded by students and the outer panels depict an angelic choir and musicians.
