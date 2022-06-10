St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Community spirit shines at St George Swim Club's Annual Awards

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 10 2022 - 7:00am
The St George Swim Club Annual Awards Presentation and Social Night was a clear signal that the club's operations are returning to normal after the COVID lockdown.

