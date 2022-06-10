Community spirit shines at St George Swim Club's Annual Awards

The St George Swim Club Annual Awards Presentation and Social Night was a clear signal that the club's operations are returning to normal after the COVID lockdown.
The awards were presented by the newly re-elected Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman before a crowd of enthusiastic club members and supporters on Saturday, 28 May at the Campsie South Bowling Club.
The club has about 200 members including 150 swimmers ranging in age from five-years to the early 20s who train at the Bexley Aquatic Centre.
Club president Fiona Kolokas said it was a challenging time for coaches and swimmers during lockdown but the awards evening is proof that members are quickly getting motivated for the competition season.
"It was quite tricky during lockdown to keep people motivated," Fiona said. "But we held lots of Zoom training sessions and group meetings, mostly for advanced swimmers.
"The pool opened about two weeks after lockdown ended in October. People were ready to get back up to pace and make up for the training they had lost during lockdown.
"The community spirit is coming back and we are really starting to rebuild.
"This was seen on the presentation night. We were filled to capacity with about 120 people attending. There was a fantastic energy in the room.
"The club's Open Age Champions were members Alexander, 11, and Jessica, 15.
"Jessica was also the recipient of the Judith Arnold Citizenship Award.
"Preparations are already underway for the competition season which starts in September.
"We are looking forward to a great summer," she said.
Georges River Councillor Nancy Liu, who is a member and enthusiastic supporter of the club, thanked club president Fiona for keeping the club going during lockdown.
"This is our 2nd annual award presentation since the club's establishment three-and-a-half years ago with twice temporary lockdown in between due to COVID pandemic," Cr Liu said.
"We greatly appreciate the club resident Fiona Kolokas's leadership to keep the club operating, and for other committee members and voluntary parents for their dedication and commitment during these years.
"In particular, huge appreciations are extended to the Head Coach Robby Cox and Assistant Coach Helena Miao for their expertise and professionalism to nurture the swimmers physically and mentally.
"I am so glad to see normal training and competitions back to normal."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
