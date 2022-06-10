Open day for Our Journeys | Our Stories exhibition at Hurstville Gallery

The Hurstville Museum and Gallery will hold a free Open Day tomorrow (Saturday, June 11) for people to view the Our Journeys | Our Stories exhibition.
Our Journeys | Our Stories explores the Chinese migration history of the Georges River area.
Advertisement
The exhibition interweaves social and cultural history with the work of contemporary Chinese-Australian artists Cindy Yuen-Zhe Chen, Guo Jian, Lindy Lee, Xiao Lu, Jason Phu, and Guan Wei.
It aims to highlight and celebrate the significance of local Chinese migration from the 19th century through to the 2000s and the ongoing contribution of the Chinese community to the Georges River area.
The Open Day will include activities for the whole family, including craft making, guided tours, storytelling, and live performances by the Chinese Austalian Services Society (CASS) Campsie Activity Group, CASS Hua Kang Activity groups and Lion Dance Kids.
The open day will be held, Saturday 11 June from 10am to 4pm.
Entry is free.
Hurstville Museum and Gallery is located at 14 MacMahon Street, Hurstville.
Our Journeys | Our Stories is supported by the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations the NSW Government through Create NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.