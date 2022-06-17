A new book by cycling journalist Sophie Smith shows an insight behind the image of the Tour de France.
It showcases the sacrifice, despair, strategy and chaos of those four weeks in July to reveal a fascinating new perspective on the worlds greatest race.
St George cycling fans have been educated for decades with Hurstville's Mike Tomalaris covering the past 26 editions of the world's greatest cycle race for SBS.
Every year the Tour de France puts on one of the great viewing spectacles in sport, showcasing extraordinary human endurance and one of the most beautiful countries on the planet. But underneath the facade, it's a different story - a story of suffering, sacrifice and pain.
This is that story.
Pain and Privilege gets under the skin of cycling's cruel super race and describes what the race that unites people from all over the globe is really like, from the laughs to the tears, from the politics to the personal, from inspirational triumph to desperate failure.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
