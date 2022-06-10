Tributes for environmental campaigner

Sharyn Andersen Cullis, principal of the Georges River Environmental Centre and secretary of the Georges River Environmental Alliance, has passed away.
The Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society (OFF) announced the news yesterday hailing her as a dedicated environmental campaigner.
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre described her as a brilliant, spirited, and tenacious advocate for the environment across the Southern Sydney region.
Last March she was honoured for her longstanding and substantial commitment to the Georges River Combined Councils Committee, more commonly known as the "Riverkeeper"
"It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Sharyn Andersen (Cullis)," Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society announced.
"Sharyn was a long-time OFF member, principal of the Georges River Environmental Education Centre, founder of Georges River Environmental Alliance, a community representative with the Georges River Combined Councils Committee and a dedicated campaigner for the environment.
"Sharyn had a brilliant and strategic mind which enabled her to be a tenacious and effective leader, educator and advocate. Sharyn's passion and commitment was unwavering, and her enthusiasm encouraged many others to join her fight.
"Sharyn supported a variety of causes but those closest to her heart included the protection of natural resources, e.g., the Georges River, Oatley Park and Myles Dunphy Reserve, the koala colonies in south-west Sydney and the gazettal of Dharawal National Park.
"Sharyn was a vocal opponent of coal mining under the Woronora catchment and was recently awarded a PhD for her thesis on that subject.
"Sharyn will be hugely missed, and the environment has lost a dedicated campaigner and friend.
"Sharyn made a difference and has left the world a better place. OFF members will endeavour to continue her trailblazing work."
The Sutherland Shire Environment Centre said, "She was a wonderful person, and did too much to mention here, but demonstrated a tremendous commitment to the environment over years.
"She was the founder of Georges River Environmental Alliance, with Save Sydney's Koalas she spoke up for the southern Sydney koala population, with Rivers SoS, the National Parks Association Southern Sydney Branch and then POWA - Protect Our Water Alliance she worked to stop the mining in our water catchments. She was respected and loved by many. This is devastating news, and a terrible loss for all who knew her."
The annual general meeting of the Georges River Combined Councils Committee (Riverkeeper) in March recognised Peakhurst Ward residents, Sharyn Cullis and Kim Wagstaff for their longstanding commitment to its programs over many years.
They are both now acknowledged on the Riverkeeper's Honour Board.
In a Mayoral Minute at the April council meeting, Georges River mayor, Nick Katris congratulated them on their awards.
"I sincerely thank them for their substantial contributions over the years which have benefitted not only our local environment, for example, the Streamwatch program which regularly tests the water in both Dairy and Myles Dunphy Creeks, but the health of the entire river system," Councillor Katris said.
A service will be held to celebrate the life of Sharyn Andersen Cullis at the St George Motorboat Club on Wednesday, 22 June at 10am.
