The St George Illawarra Dragons have retained the core of last year's team ahead of the 2022 NRL Telstra Women's Premiership season.
Captain Kezie Apps and marquee player Keeley Davis join the re-signed forwards Elsie Albert, Shaylee Bent, Quincy Dodd and Holli Wheeler as well as playmakers Taliah Fuimaono and Rachael Pearson who will all remain with the Dragons.
All eight players were high priority re-signings for coach Jamie Soward following the team's grand final berth last season.
Their recommitment to the Red V coincides with the Dragons' 2022 NRL Women Premiership memberships going on sale.
Coach Jamie Soward said this initial retention of key members from the 2021 grand final team will hold the squad in good stead ahead of the Dragons' fifth Women's Premiership campaign.
"After making the grand final last year we wanted to get back as many of those players as we could," Soward said.
"I'm incredibly happy that these girls, who are all representative players, have all re-committed to the Dragons.
"The nucleus of what our team is about have jumped straight back into the fold, which is very pleasing and hopefully we'll put ourselves back in a position to be competing for a major piece of silverware."
With the squad's first signings confirmed Soward is also looking forward to finalising the remainder of the squad in the coming weeks.
Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran echoed Soward's sentiment.
"This retention of key players demonstrates our strong culture and is a credit to all the staff involved in our NRLW endeavours that have helped build that," Haran said.
"Their experience from last year will enhance the development of the team and play a significant role in future success.
"We're a club that wants young, aspiring women to play and the retention of these eight players will certainly help cultivate that."
St George Illawarra Red V Women's Premiership memberships are now available at -Dragons.com.au
Meanwhile neighbours Cronulla have become the latest club to confirm their intent to take part in the NRLW competition in 2023, with Sharks executives hand-delivering the club's application to NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo .
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
