Large fire at Rockdale contained

A large fire that broke out in a shed at Rockdale has been contained, Fire and Rescue NSW said.
Crews continue to work with machinery to remove and spread out the burning rubbish so it can extinguish.
Advertisement
People are advised to remain indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and avoid the areas of West Botany Street, Lindsay Avenue and Rockdale Plaza Drive (including in front of the Bunnings and Fitness First).
Hazmat technicians are monitoring the smoke plume and have contained firefighter run-off from entering waterways.
This will be a protracted incident expected to continue into the early evening.
Earlier, an emergency alert was issued for people in the Rockdale area on Saturday morning, after a large waste pile caught alight.
About 100 firefighters and 16 firetrucks were on Lindsay Street before 10am after reports a large shed was on fire. An excavator was there to remove excess waste materials.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.