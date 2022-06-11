Large fire at Rockdale contained

A fire that broke out in a large shed with a high fuel load on Lindsay Avenue, Rockdale, has been contained, Fire and Rescue NSW said.
Crews worked with machinery to remove and spread out the burning rubbish so it could extinguish.
The blaze started at about 8.30am on Saturday morning, June 11, at Cleanaway Rockdale Resource Recovery Centre, a recycling plant that manages and processes waste.
More than 120 firefighters and 30 firetrucks were on scene, and an emergency alert was issued for people in the Rockdale area, after a large waste pile caught alight.
People were advised to remain indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and avoid the areas of West Botany Street, Lindsay Avenue and Rockdale Plaza Drive (including in front of the Bunnings and Fitness First).
Hazmat technicians monitored the smoke plume and have contained firefighter run-off from entering waterways.
A spokesman for Cleanaway said the fire occurred at its transfer station. "The site was fully evacuated and there were no injuries from staff on site or in the community," he said. "We're working to control the impact of the fire. Please refer to local authorities for community evacuation advice."
All roads surrounding the fire re-opened in the early evening.
