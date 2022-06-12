The death of his seven-year-old sister from leukemia had a profound effect on Tony Hasham as a young boy and would help drive his later work for children struggling with illness or facing critical life choices.
Mr Hasham, of Sylvania, has been appointed as an Officer (AO) of the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday Honours for "distinguished service to children's charitable organisations, and to community health through drug prevention education programs".
This is his second Queen's Birthday award. In 2008 he was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM).
A successful businessman, Mr Hasham was a board member of the children's charity Variety from 1981-2010, including chair for several years, and co-founded the Variety Bash.
From 2005-2018, he was chair of Life Education Australia, the nation's largest preventive health organisation, which aims to empower children to make safer and healthier choices.
Mr Hasham was the founder, and continues to be the chair of, Life Education Foundation.
His other honours include the Gold Harold Best Mate Award, named after the organisation's mascot Healthy Harold.
Mr Hasham is the son of hardworking migrant parents from Lebanon. His father came to Australia in 1949 and was joined by his wife and their three young children two years later.
"We hadn't been her long when my sister died," he said. "It had a profound effect on the whole family."
Mr Hasham was a businessman when he was introduced to Variety by his brother Joe Hasham, the actor.
"At that time one of Variety's major projects involved prosthetic limbs for children at Royal Alexandra Hospital for Children at Camperdown, where my sister died," he said.
"I became involved, and got the bug".
"When I sold my business to a multi-national, I made a decision that I would spend most of my time not on accumulating wealth but working for children."
Mr Hasham said, while he was with Variety, Rev Ted Noffs approached him about helping Life Education Australia.
"In the time I have been involved, we have seen more than seven million children go through the program," he said.
He believes the program with the help of "Healthy Harold" makes "a big difference" to children's futures.
"I think if this country is to be a great success, and it will be, it needs to give our kids the knowledge and skills to enable them to make the right choices to enjoy a healthy life," he said.
Mr Hasham deflects praise to "the army of volunteers and people who work for Life Education day in and day out".
Mr Hasham said the AO award "means a great deal to me".
"It tells me my Dad made the right decision to come to Australia. I feel that we are so lucky to live here and with my wife ,Terri to have been able to raise 3 wonderful children and enjoy the company of 6 grandsons."
"It is very important to me to always give back as much as I can"
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
