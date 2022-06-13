Heather Mitchell took the first step towards doing great things for the community when she registered her eldest daughter Kirsten for Little Athletics in 1976.
Along with other parents, Mrs Mitchell was invited to help run events, and was quick to respond.
Advertisement
"I don't like sitting in the grandstand, so I got out and helped," she recalled.
Forty-six years later, Mrs Mitchell is still volunteering in the sport, and in the process has become very highly qualified, including in the role of a race walking judge at many international meets.
Mrs Mitchell, of Miranda, has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours for service to athletics.
Her four children have followed in her footsteps, also playing roles at very high levels in the sport and making a great contribution to the community.
"We started Little As at Sutherland in 1976 and moved to the Sylvania Waters track when it opened a year later, and have been there since," Mrs Mitchell said.
"Bit by bit, you learn more and move up the levels of accreditation. As the kids leave Little As, you continue with senior athletics."
Mrs Mitchell said it had been a very rewarding 46 years, particularly in being able to help young families and contribute to the development of children and young adults.
She believes athletics is a sport all parents should consider for their children.
"So many kids just want to play with their phones," she said. "Athletics gets them out in the fresh air, where they learn skills and perseverance, make friends and meet up with children of all abilities."
In world athletics, Mrs Mitchell has been an Oceania walk judge lecturer since 1996 and officiated at the Oceania Open Championships in Cairns 2015, Commonwealth Games in New Delhi 2010, World Masters Games in 2009, Pacific School Games in 2008 and Commonwealth Games in Melbourne 2006.
Mrs Mitchell was made a life member of Athletics Australia in 2019 and has been an official at the Australian Track & Field Championships since 1988.
She is also a life member, held many positions and been awarded honours in NSW Athletics.
At a local level, Mrs Mitchell's positions included president of Endeavour Little Athletics Club 1986-2019; president of Sylvania Little Athletics Club 1982-1985 and president of Port Hacking Little Athletics Centre 1992-2012.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.