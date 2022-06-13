Jack Hawkins, of Woolooware, played vital roles as a paramedic and as a senior officer during 38 years in the NSW Ambulance Service.
Mr Hawkins, who was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours, joined the service in 1955.
The positions he held included chief superintendent and state director of operations and Sydney metropolitan superintendent.
Mr Hawkins co-founded the Special Casualty Access Team and established the Ambulance Games, public relations/media unit and Ambulance Provident Fund.
He introduced a staff counselling and peer support program, stop smoking programs, access to gym equipment and fitness instructors.
Mr Hawkins said he was fortunate to have had good teams of people around him.
He said of his career, "Every paramedic believes it's an absolute privilege to have an influence on the life of another human being, particularly when those people are at their most vulnerable.
"The service itself is an extraordinary organisation. Every minute of every day it responds to medical emergencies and victims of accidents and acts of violence. In my 38 years of service I can't recall one day when I didn't look forward to going to work."
After he retired, Mr Hawkins coached hundreds of young people in the sport of bowls and says "all of them entered adulthood as 100 per cent good citizens".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
