Bill Picken, OAM, proud of what horse racing industry does for society

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:35am
OAM recipient: Bill Picken, of Port Hacking.

Bill Picken, who has been involved in horse racing all his life, says he is proud of the contribution it makes to society and the help it provides to many needy individuals.

