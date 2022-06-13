Bill Picken, who has been involved in horse racing all his life, says he is proud of the contribution it makes to society and the help it provides to many needy individuals.
Mr Picken, of Port Hacking, has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours for service to the horse racing industry.
Advertisement
Mr Picken was the last chairman of the Sydney Turf Club, which merged with the Australian Jockey Club in 2011 to become the Australian Turf Club, owning and operating thoroughbred racing, events and hospitality venues across Sydney.
"Horse racing provides much enjoyment to many people," he said. "You don't have to gamble - it's just a great day out and you get to meet a lot of amazing people.
"It's a wonderful sport and the state government gets a lot of money from it to find services for the community.
"There are a lot of good people in racing and we do our best to help people."
Mr Picken strongly supported the Newtown Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) prior to 1998 and is close to legendary boxing trainer Johnny Lewis.
"Johnny has a saying that 'a person is at their tallest when they are bending down to help someone else'," he said.
"That's what so many people in the racing industry do."
The positions he has held have all been honourary.
Mr Picken started in harness racing, where his father was a champion driver, before moving into thoroughbred racing.
His wife Lesley is a fourth generation horse trainer.
"Racing is in our blood," he said.
Mr Picken has also had a long association with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW and was ringmaster at the Sydney Royal Easter Show from 2014-2016.
He was also a supporter of the NSW Mounted Police Unit.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.