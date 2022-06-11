Weekly Wrap: Congratulations to our honour recipients

Hello readers,
While at the time of writing this piece I can't disclose their names, I would like to take this moment to congratulate the folk in Leaderland named in this weekend's Queens Birthday Honours lists.
To have such an honour bestowed is wonderful recognition of your dedicated service to your respective fields and I wish you all the very best.
Advertisement
As the Governor-General stated in releasing the lists to we in the media, each of the recipients have added in their own ways to making our communities stronger and better.
Be sure to check out the Leader site (theleader.com.au) tomorrow to read their stories.
At the time of writing, news of the passing of dedicated environmental campaigner Sharyn Andersen Cullis has filtered through to the Leader. Serving with many groups, she was the founder of Georges River Environmental Alliance. Tributes are being expressed by many.
Still a mystery at this point to us, Parry's Milkbar, which has stood at the entrance to Caringbah train station for 64 years, has closed without warning and stock has been removed.
A sign on the door gives no indication whether the business will be offered for sale or if this is finally the end of the road for the iconic brand. The Leader's Murray Trembath has spoken to surrounding businesses and has tried to contact the current owners, but so far, nada! We'll keep you posted.
Eva Kolimar shared the story of Leilani Innes, 19, of Lilli Pilli and Coady Gillis, 21, of Caringbah, who untilk two months ago were strangers, but have bonded after finding they share the same rare chronic condition. The young ladies battle debilitating vascular disorders and find comfort in knowing they are not alone on their respective journeys,
In somewhat lighter news, Jim Gainsford spent some time with Mortdale's newest brewer on the block, crafty creators, The Social Brewers. It is the brainchild of St George local Beau Curtis, who hopes his facility offers a heady mix of beer, food, friendship and community
And my last suggestion of the week, is another from Eva, involving a special pooch wearing a bright bow tie. Sylvania Heights Public School's support dog Ralph celebrated his second birthday via a party with his people and a delicious cake.
As always, I encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed.
Thanks for reading and your support of local news. Hope you all have a great week.
All the best,
Matt Lawrence
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.