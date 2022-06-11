Charge laid following several robberies

The law finally caught up with a man who allegedly went on a two-week spree, breaking into several businesses in Sydney, including at Woolooware, Wolli Creek and Peakhurst.
Strike Force Yapok was established by detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad to investigate the incidences between May and June this year.
These include the robbery of a retail store at about 4.10pm on June 3 on Levey Street, robbery of a service station at about 3.50am on June 8 at Woolooware Road, and a robbery of a restaurant an hour later on Forest Road, Peakhurst. Officers arrested a 40-year-old man at the scene.
One of the men was charged with eight counts of breaking and entering into dwelling, and five counts of attempting to break and enter into a dwelling. He was formally bail refused to appear at Parramatta Local Court on June 23.
As investigations continue, detectives have released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries. He is depicted wearing a light-coloured hooded jumper and joggers.
Anyone with information about Strike Force Yapok is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
