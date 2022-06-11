St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Charge laid following several robberies

Updated June 11 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charge laid following several robberies

The law finally caught up with a man who allegedly went on a two-week spree, breaking into several businesses in Sydney, including at Woolooware, Wolli Creek and Peakhurst.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.