Charges laid following several robberies

Updated June 12 2022 - 3:26am, first published June 11 2022 - 9:45pm
The law finally caught up with a man who allegedly went on a two-week spree, breaking into several businesses in Sydney, including at Woolooware, Wolli Creek and Peakhurst.

