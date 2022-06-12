Library services in Sutherland Shire are set for a shake-up over the next decade.
A draft council strategy, which has gone on public exhibition for feedback, says "plans include to recycle the existing Miranda library and look to build a new high quality and best practice branch library that is located with the Miranda Civic Precinct that is co-located with other public spaces".
Advertisement
The strategy also includes consolidating the Sylvania branch library with the planned new library at Miranda, or Caringbah, and provide a library 'kiosk" style service in an appropriate location.
In addition, there will be an investigation into providing a flexible, innovative library and technology-focused community hub in the vacant 1500 square metre area community space at South Village community space at Kirrawee.
Councillors agreed at their last meeting to exhibit the draft strategy but called for details of the plans for the Miranda, Sylvania and Kirrawee facilities before anything is finalised.
The draft strategy and a facilities plan covering the shire's eight libraries, were drawn up following community engagement by a consultant "to understand the community's library service needs, priorities and aspirations".
More than 800 residents, half of who were children and other young people, along with councillors, library and other council staff, gave their views.
The strategy said, based on population growth, by 2026 there would be demand for two central libraries "providing flagship services".
"The floorspace is not distributed proportionally between catchment areas," the strategy states. "It ranges from 28.9 per cent (Menai area) to 89.5 per cent (Bundeena / Maianbar).
"Opening hours are not consistent across the service and do not reflect the high and low useage times.
"For example, Sutherland Library is open until 9pm every weeknight, but is not well used on Friday nights.
"Customers have asked for more access to the library on weekends.
"Most branches are only open from 9am to 12pm on Saturdays. Sutherland and Cronulla are open from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.
Sutherland Library is the only one to open on Sundays, from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.
The strategy said key themes from the engagement were that libraries were highly valued in the community and friendly relaxed and inclusive spaces, but there was a need to provide diverse spaces to cater for the changing needs of the community and to more inviting, open, modern and natural.
"Across all engagements, people strongly indicated that in future libraries should be purpose built with flexible and multi-purpose spaces.
"This included providing dedicated spaces for children, noisy study areas, quiet study areas, work spaces, reading spaces, indoor-outdoor spaces and spaces for events and programs.
"People across all engagements told us that, while Sutherland Shire Libraries are highly valued and used by the community, they are aging and dated.
"Ideas include improving visibility from the street, better wayfinding to libraries, attractive and engaging entrances and colourful and dynamic."
Advertisement
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.