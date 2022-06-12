Southern Districts have parted company with their first grade coach Todd Louden after three years of service.
It has been a disappointing year for the Rebels and they sit in second last spot on the Shute Shield ladder after three wins from 10 games.
Brad Devine, President of Southern Districts Rugby said the pandemic had created some significant challenges for Southern Districts over the last three seasons.
"Nevertheless the club, with Todd continued to work through this period on building a stronger playing pathway for juniors and seniors."
At the beginning of the season Louden advised the Board that this would be his last season as Head Coach, and to ensure that the groundwork laid continues in 2023 both parties amicably agreed to make that transition now.
The club has announced the appointment of Matt Barr as Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Matt is the most successful coach in the club's history and brings with him a wealth of Rugby experience.
