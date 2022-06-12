St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Matt Barr welcomed back to Forshaw

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 13 2022 - 3:58am, first published June 12 2022 - 2:09am
U16 squad: The Southern Districts U16's were playing in the NSWJRU State Championships at Riverwood over the long weekend.Picture John Veage

Southern Districts have parted company with their first grade coach Todd Louden after three years of service.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

