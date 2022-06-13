Mt Druitt Town Rangers secured only its second victory for 2022 following a 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Sutherland Sharks leapfrogging the Shire side on the NPL NSW Men's ladder in their round 15 clash at Seymour Shaw Park on Saturday.
Second half goals to Mt Druitt's star attraction Jack Stewart just after the break and a late sealer via substitute Bul Juach earned the Rangers the three precious points.
Advertisement
Always involved, Stewart found a way through the Sharks' defence to powerfully strike home beyond Anthony Bouzanis to open the scoring but in contrast, Juach's effort barely trickled over the line late on, not that the beleaguered Mt Druitt were complaining.
Sutherland started brightly in limiting the possession for their opponents and thought they were in when Mark Rodic slipped the ball to Jason Madonis in the fifth minute before he played it through to James Andrew who managed to slice the ball wide.
Luis Contigiani, Sutherland Co-Coach, cut a forlorn figure following the Sharks' twelfth loss of the NPL NSW Men's season.
"We started to struggle after we dominated the first-half and again not taking our chances," he commented.
"The front third has been our Achilles heel this year and with a few things going on over the past few weeks it hasn't helped us but that's football.
"That's no excuse as everyone has their ups and downs but we're not executing our game plans nor identifying where the chinks and threats are in the opposition and nullifying it and that's hurting us.
"This is a tough period for us, but we'll re-evaluate and go again."
After five straight losses the Sharks next face the fourth placed Sydney FC with nothing to lose on Sunday 6.30pm at home.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.