St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

More misery for Sutherland Sharks

John Veage
By John Veage
June 13 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Down: The Sutherland Sharks went down 2-0 to a Mt Druitt team sitting below them on the table.Picture John Veage

Mt Druitt Town Rangers secured only its second victory for 2022 following a 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Sutherland Sharks leapfrogging the Shire side on the NPL NSW Men's ladder in their round 15 clash at Seymour Shaw Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.