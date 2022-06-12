The $2.37 million footpath upgrade of Kingsway at Cronulla is progressing more quickly after significant delays due to rain.
Cook Pines are being planted on both sides of the road to replace lines of palm trees, which were cut down in October 2021.
Advertisement
Sutherland Shire Council warned last year numerous palms at Cronulla, some of which were planted in the 1920s, would need to be removed due to the spreading of a fungal disease, Fusarium wilt.
The footpath upgrade is Stage 2A of the council's Cronulla mall upgrade.
New paving is being laid between Abel Place and Elouera Road on the northern side, and between the mall and Gerrale Street on the southern side.
This will match the paving in the Peryman Square Stage 1 upgrade work.
Kingsway southern side footpath is also being widened to improve pedestrian flow between the mall and North Cronulla beach.
The other part of Stage 2 of the Cronulla mall upgrade, from Kingsway to Ocean Grove, is at design stage.
The council says tenders are scheduled to be called in late 2022, and construction undertaken in 2024.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.