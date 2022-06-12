St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
$2.37 million footpath upgrade of Kingsway at Cronulla progresses after significant delays due to rain

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 12 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:30am
The $2.37 million footpath upgrade of Kingsway at Cronulla is progressing more quickly after significant delays due to rain.

