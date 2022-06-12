St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Suns see some light

John Veage
By John Veage
June 12 2022 - 11:00pm
Hat trick: The man of the match performance from Alec Urosevski was exactly what Rockdale needed after a string of losses .Picture John Veage

The club song was sung loud and proud at Ilinden Sports centre on Sunday afternoon as Rockdale FC broke their four game losing streak with a great 3-1 victory over the Marconi Stallions.

