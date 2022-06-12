The club song was sung loud and proud at Ilinden Sports centre on Sunday afternoon as Rockdale FC broke their four game losing streak with a great 3-1 victory over the Marconi Stallions.
An impressive hat-trick from Alec Urosevski saw Rockdale secure the three points over Marconi which was exactly what they needed after a string of losses saw an impressive start to the National Premier Leagues Men's season starting to fall away.
The three goals to Urosevski cancelled out the opening goal from Marconi defender Roberto Speranza and the visitors were unable to convert their other chances to get back in the game.
Marconi made the trip out to Rockdale on Sunday thinking they would continue their 10-game unbeaten run in the NPL competition after Rockdales recent form.
It was end-to-end football in the opening period as both sides used their attacking talent to create chances as they settled into the tempo of the game.
Marconi scored first but the hosts levelled the score in the 21st minute through Urosevski and they didn't look back.
Although Marconi continued to create attacking opportunities, they couldn't manage to break down a strong Rockdale back line in an intense final period.
Rockdale coach Steve Zoric was pleased with his side's effort to return to form after a rough few weeks.
"I thought we played some great football, we're back to where we were when we were on top of the table," he said.
"It took a bit of time for us to get the guys going again since we had a few guys off with Covid and injuries - we really struggled with that.
"It's been a hard time but I've got to congratulate the boys, they have been positive throughout this time and we knew eventually we would turn it around and we were hoping that would happen today and it did.
"We've got to keep going on and looking onto the next one - if we don't win next week, this doesn't mean much, but we just got to keep going now."
Rockdales next game is at home on Friday night at 7pm against the Mt Druitt Town Rangers who sit in 10th position after only two wins this season.
