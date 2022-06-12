Nine residents of St George and Sutherland Shire residents have been recognised in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours.
Their service to the community has been in many fields, from children's charities, medicine and business to veterans, visual arts and sport.
The recipients are:
Officer of the Order of Australia (AO)
Member of the Order of Australia (AM)
Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)
Their stories will be shared on the Leader website and in this week's print edition.
Information has been collated according to a residential postcode list, supplied by the Council for the Order of Australia.
If you know of any other award recipients who have a strong connection with St George and Sutherland Shire, but now live outside the region, you can let us know by emailing: leadernews@theleader.com.au
