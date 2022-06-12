Queen's Birthday honours

Laurie Barnes, of Bexley, for service to baseball.

Pamela Griffith, of Bardwell Park, for service to the visual arts.

The late Bruce Grimley, formerly of Miranda, for service to veterans, and to the community.

Mohamed Hage, of Kyle Bay, for service to Australia-Arab business, trade and investment relations.

Jack Hawkins, of Woolooware, for service to the community through a range of roles.

Heather Mitchell, of Miranda, for service to athletics.