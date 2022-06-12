St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George and Sutherland Shire residents recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

June 12 2022 - 8:00pm
Queen's Birthday honours

Nine residents of St George and Sutherland Shire residents have been recognised in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours.

