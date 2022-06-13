The Dragons fell short against a spirited Cowboys outfit when they were outclassed 31-12 at QCB Stadium on Friday night which puts a dent in their finals march.
The Dragons headed to Townsville refreshed after a bye but they knew they had to be at their absolute best to topple the high-flying Cowboys.
Todd Payten's men barely missed a beat, with superstar lock Jason Taumalolo and hooker Reece Robson leading the way against a St George Illawarra team that struggled for answers in attack.
It could also be bad for Jack Bird who was placed on report for a crusher tackle on Jordan McLean, while Blake Lawrie was also reported for a high tackle on Tom Dearden after the Cowboys five-eighth had kicked the ball.
Seven errors, three penalties and three six-again offences hurt the Dragons badly in the first half, with the Cowboys completing nine sets of possession before their opponents got to the last tackle for the first time in the match.
St George Illawarra never recovered and completed just 27 of 40 sets of possession, with Zac Lomax responsible for five errors in a frustrating night for the star centre.
No Dragons forward ran more 100 metres with the ball and Ben Hunt also had to back up from a massive Queensland Origin win.
There was a bright spark when Dragons winger Jonathon Reuben - the NRL's oldest rookie at 29 years-of-age - intercepted a Hiku pass and raced 50 metres.
Reuben had scored 107 tries in 106 Queensland Cup appearances but a desperate Cowboys defence stopped him scoring his first NRL try.
Thoughts of a second half Dragons comeback against the NRL's best defensive team were extinguished early in the 45th minute after Murray Taulagi picked up a loose Zac Lomax pass and strolled over to score.
The Dragons didn't give up hope and appeared set to at least be able to claim they had won the second half.
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said they never settled into the game.
"We never really worked hard enough or direct enough to get a reward. We just never settled into the game.
"We did a good job on ourselves without them helping. It is a short turn around and we have just got to be better than that.
"We came off a bye and just weren't prepared to play long minutes against a good team to gain an advantage. We were just too impatient" Griffin said
The Dragons host the Rabbitohs at WIN Stadium on Thursday night and coach Griffin is expected to welcome back NSW Origin forward Tariq Sims after he sat out the Cowboys match, while winger Mathew Feagai may also be available.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
