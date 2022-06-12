Changing the landscape

Forging a path for women artists and bringing a fresh eye to interpreting the Australian landscape have been the goals for Bardwell Park artist and author Pamela Grifftih.
For her lifetime of work, Mrs Griffith has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to the visual arts.
Art, nature and an appreciation of the Australian landscape and a love of teaching and innovation have all played a role in her career.
After studying at the National Arts School, achieving a Bachelor of Art Education, then touring Europe to study print-making, she returned to Australia to teach art.
She established the Griffith Studio and Graphic Workshop in 1976, setting up her own print-making press, designed to her specifications by her husband, Ross, an engineer.
"I set up the studio because at the time it was very difficult for a woman to get an exhibition," Mrs Griffith said.
"I remember J.S. McDonald, director of the National Gallery Melbourne said, 'there has never been a good female artist.'
"This was the attitude when I started. I was determined to prove this wrong."
Over the years she has had 100 solo exhibitions in Australia and overseas. Her work is in the collection of the National Gallery of Australia and in many other public and private collections.
Her Publications include The Roadmakers: A History of Main Roads in NSW, for the Department of Main Roads (1976) which is now available online; and Australia, An Artist's' Journey Through the Landscape (2003).
Her work was also included in a Field Guide to the Royal National Park, published in 2013.
She also designed the Waratah emblem used on NSW Drivers' Licences.
"I cover a broad range of subjects and techniques," Mrs Griffith said.
She has practiced portraiture, landscapes, still life, etching, lithography and relief.
"I get a lot of joy looking for iconic images of Australia to tie it all together because this is what our country needs, images to remember," she said.
"I've taught widely and I also mentor mid-career artists.
"Art is a daily practice for me. I just do it naturally. It's my Zen."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
