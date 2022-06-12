Souths juniors in state champs

The young Southern Districts Rugby Union team got off to a winning start at the U16 Boys NSWJRU State Championship at Riverwood on Saturday.
The south's boys beat Eastwood 24-3 in the morning before hanging in for a closer 12-7 win over Gordon on a cold afternoon.
Advertisement
They hit the wall first thing on Sunday going down to the strong Randwick club 0-12 but they bounced back with a decisive 26-10 win over the Two Blues after lunch to put them into the Plate quarter final against Manly on Monday.
In senior news,Southern Districts have parted company with their first grade coach Todd Louden after three years and have announced the appointment of Matt Barr as Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.
It has been a disappointing year for the Rebels and they sit in second last spot on the Shute Shield ladder after three wins from 10 games.
Matt is a former successful coach and brings a wealth of Rugby experience.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.