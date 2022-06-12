St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Souths juniors in state champs

By John Veage
Updated June 13 2022 - 1:56am, first published June 12 2022 - 11:16pm
Plate: The Southern Districts u16's into the quarter finals.

The young Southern Districts Rugby Union team got off to a winning start at the U16 Boys NSWJRU State Championship at Riverwood on Saturday.

