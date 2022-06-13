It was 'Up Up Cronulla' for legendary former skipper Tommy Bishop as the Sharks celebrated in the sheds after a good win over the Warriors 38-16 at Moreton Daily Stadium on Sunday.
Bishop was a surprise visitor whilst the team sang their victory song and celebrated the Sharks return to the winners podium.
It was a day for the wingers as Ronaldo Mulitalo and Sione Katoa bagged five tries between them as the Sharks scored their eighth win of the season.
Mulitalo has now scored ten tries in his past ten games.
After trailing 12-0 early and making the fans nervous, the Sharks steadied the ship to run in five tries in 25 minutes.
In the early going it was all the Warriors as a penalty against Mulitalo for a strip gave the home side a shot and Reece Walsh made the Sharks pay with a solo try in the seventh minute.
The Kiwis then went in again before Katoa scored after a Nicho Hynes bomb was tapped back by Jesse Ramien.
Talakai and Moylan also crossed the line when a second try to Katoa in the final minute of the half ensured the Sharks had turned a 12-point deficit into a 12-point lead and looked set to go on with the job.
The Sharks put the game out of reach in the 63rd minute when Walsh fumbled a Jesse Ramien grubber in the in goal and Will Kennedy was on hand to ground the ball for a 34-16 lead.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said they missed the start due to their poor discipline but they are moving in the right direction.
"I know what we are trying to achieve but we are still letting people off the hook.
"I'm also understanding of the fact that the game was so stop-start it was really hard to get into any rhythm, largely due to our discipline.
"We have to get better at game control."
Skipper Wade Graham who himself has had a disrupted season said their two wingers brought a lot of energy to the game.
"They are a big part of our team and we rely on them a lot," he said
The Sharks are now taking this weeks round 15 home game to Coffs Harbour and will be expecting a bumper crowd at C.ex Coffs International Stadium for their clash with the Titans.
