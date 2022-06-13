St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cronulla bounces back

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 13 2022 - 3:47am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue: The dogged,barnstorming Shark Siosifa Talakai had 22 runs for 212 metres in another powerful display on Sunday. Picture NRL Images

It was 'Up Up Cronulla' for legendary former skipper Tommy Bishop as the Sharks celebrated in the sheds after a good win over the Warriors 38-16 at Moreton Daily Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.