Strengthening bonds with the Middle East

Kyle Bay resident Mohamed Hage has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to Australian-Arab business, trade and investment relations.
The son of Lebanese Muslim migrants and part of a growing Arabic local community, Mr Hage, 43, was born in St George hospital after his parents came to Australia in the 1970s.
Mr Hage completed a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Wollongong and progressed in obtaining post graduate qualifications in Business.
In 2017, he received the Multicultural Community Medal for Economic Participation in the NSW Premier's Multicultural Community Awards.
Mr Hage's mission has been to foster trade and investment between Australia and the Middle Eastern region.
His background includes delivering and leading the research insights into capital allocations and investment markets to multi-institutional and government clients.
He has been influential in assisting the Australian and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) governments, private and public sectors in generating new economic activities
This has included fostering trade flows and bilateral ties in many sectors that include education, health, aviation, agriculture and food, infrastructure and finance.
"The majority of Australia's goods trade with the Middle East is with the GCC, accounting for roughly $11.8 billion in two-way goods trade in 2021," Mr Hage said.
"It is also a growing market for services and investment, with strong opportunities in infrastructure, education and professional services."
"I feel it is important to foster relations between this country and the GCC because Australia has a growing Arab community.
"The ability to foster trade and investment is very important for future generations.
"It's really important for Australia to look beyond Asia to the Middle East as an important trade partner.
"The bonds are strong and they continue to grow."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
