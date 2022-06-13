Posthumous honour for Miranda RSL Sub-Branch's Bruce Grimley

The late Bruce Grimley of the Miranda Returned and Services League Sub-Branch was posthumously awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Queen's Birthday Honour for services to veterans and the community.
Mr Grimley was a member of the Miranda RSL Sub-Branch from 1985 to 2021 and held many positions with the Sub-Branch including president from 2012 to 2016, welfare officer, and chairman of the Sub-Branch Memorial Committee.
Advertisement
He was also involved in the wider community as a member of Gymea Community Aid and Information Service from 1985-2021.
He was organiser of the, Gymea Village Fair in early-2000s and Honorary Treasurer of Gymea Neighbourhood Watch in the 1970s.
Mr Grimley received the 25 Year Service Award, Gymea Community Aid and Information Service; Senior of the Year award, Miranda, 2017; NSW Local Achievement Award, 2015; and the Cook Community Award, 2009.
He was the recipient of the Anniversary of National Service 1951-1972 Medal and the Australian Defence Medal.
As part of the Miranda RSL sub-branch committee, Mr Grimley began initiating the moving of the Miranda memorial into Seymour Shaw Park in 2014.
The memorial was moved from the middle of Central Road to a new location in Seymour Shaw Park and upgraded at a cost of $300,000 to accommodate the growing numbers who attend the Anzac Day dawn service.
He was responsible for organising many Anzac Day and Remembrance Day services.
And he helped organise the commemoration service in 2015 to mark the 70th anniversary the end of the war in the Pacific.
Bruce and Elaine Grimley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2020.
Over the years they served on various committees of their children's schools and sporting clubs.
During National Volunteer Week in 2019 they were both presented with certificates of Appreciation for 25 years of service with Gymea Community Aid.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.