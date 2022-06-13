St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Posthumous honour for Miranda RSL Sub-Branch's Bruce Grimley

By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:24am, first published 3:11am
Time of reflection: Miranda RSL Sub-Branch member Bruce Grimley, aged 85, on Anzac Day, 2020. Picture: John Veage

The late Bruce Grimley of the Miranda Returned and Services League Sub-Branch was posthumously awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Queen's Birthday Honour for services to veterans and the community.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

