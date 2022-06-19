St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Juniors make the big time

John Veage
By John Veage
June 19 2022 - 11:00pm
Trio: Sutherland Shire Water Polo junior's Angus Lambie,Chaz Poot and Rhys Holden have all been selected in the Aussie men's 'Sharks' water polo team (action) Angus Lambie.

The Australian Men's and Women's Water Polo teams are currently competing in Budapest at the 2022 FINA World Championships from June 20 to July 3.

