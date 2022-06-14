St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

The Great Library Book Sale returns

Updated June 14 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:12am
Stacks of fun: There will be thousands of children's books, graphic novels, adult fiction and non-fiction and magazines for sale at Hurstville Library.

The Great Library Book Sale returns to Hurstville Library from June 23 to 25.

