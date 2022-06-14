The Great Library Book Sale returns to Hurstville Library from June 23 to 25.
Presented by Georges River Council, book-lovers will be able to choose from thousands of children's books, graphic novels, adult fiction and non-fiction, magazines, toys, CDs and DVDs, as well as books in a range of languages.
Thursday 23 June, 9.00am - 5.00pm
Friday 24 June, 9.00am - 5.00pm
Saturday 25 June, 10.00am - 4.00pm
Hurstville Library
Corner of Queens Road and Dora Street, Hurstville
Prices vary and cashless payment only.
Contact Hurstville Library during opening hours on (02) 9330 6111.
