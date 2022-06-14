Man wanted on 12 warrants arrested in stolen car at Waterfall

A man arrested in a stolen car by Sutherland Highwway Patrol at Waterfall over the long weekend was wanted on 12 warrnts in NSW and interstate.
The arrest was one of a number of significant incidents logged by police over the Queen's Birthday Weekend.
Officers from Sutherland Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped a Kia Cerato on the Princes Highway near Waterfall, about 1.20pm on Saturday.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, was subjected to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located cannabis, a knife, and identified the number plates on the vehicle had been stolen from Victoria.
Further checks revealed the vehicle was stolen from South Australia.
The man was arrested and taken to Sutherland Police Station, where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.242.
The man - who was also wanted on six NSW warrants and six interstate warrants - allegedly threatened officers while in custody.
He was subsequently charged with drive with high range PCA, unlicensed driver, driver or rider state false name or home address, two counts of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (m/v), possess prohibited drug, custody of knife in public place, possess implements to enter/drive conveyance, and intimidate police officer in execution of duty.
The outstanding NSW warrants were also executed. He was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday, 13 June.
The four-day Queens Birthday long weekend traffic operation concluded, with one life lost on NSW roads.
A state-wide road policing operation ran throughout the Queen's Birthday long weekend beginning at 12.01am on Friday (10 June 2022) and ending at 11.59pm yesterday (Monday 13 June 2022).
With double demerits in force for the period, the high-visibility operation saw officers targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone, helmet and other traffic offences.
During the campaign, 3,197 people were issued infringement notices for speeding, and 273 people were charged with drink-driving.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said the type of behaviour shown by a small number of motorists is unacceptable.
"While the rest of the state abides by the road rules, they are extremely lucky they did not harm themselves or other road users," Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said.
"Over the weekend, one person lost their life in a crash at Sutton Forest. While this is four less than the same period last year, it is still one person too many.
"While the operation has now concluded, rest assured - we will continue to have our officers proactively patrolling the streets to take the appropriate action against those who drive dangerously."
