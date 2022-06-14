St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Appeal after 90-year-old woman hit by a car at Mortdale

June 14 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are keen to speak with the driver of a small hatchback, similar to a Toyota Corolla, who was captured on CCTV in the area at the time of the crash.

Officers from St George Police Area Command are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an elderly woman was hit by a car at Mortdale earlier this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.