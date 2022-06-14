Appeal after 90-year-old woman hit by a car at Mortdale

Officers from St George Police Area Command are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an elderly woman was hit by a car at Mortdale earlier this month.
Shortly after 5pm on Friday, 3 June, a 90-year-old woman, who was walking her dog, was crossing Boundary Road, near Blackshaw Drive, when she was hit by a car.
The woman suffered a fractured hip and is now recovering in hospital.
As investigations continue, police are keen to speak with the driver of a small hatchback, similar to a Toyota Corolla, who was captured on CCTV in the area at the time of the crash.
Investigators are also seeking anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam vision that may assist.
Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact officers at St George Police Area Command.
