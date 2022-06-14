Changed traffic conditions on Heathcote Road, Engadine

Motorists are advised of road closures on Heathcote Road at Engadine from this weekend to enable work to continue on the upgrade of the bridge over the Woronora River.
A total of eight closures will occur from 8pm Friday to 5am Monday between June and September to allow rock excavation at the western approach to the new bridge.
The first closure will be from Friday 17 to Monday 20 June, weather permitting.
Work will be carried out 24 hours per day during these closures to minimise the number of closures needed overall.
During the closures of Heathcote Road, a detour that is suitable for freight and B-double trucks up to 26 metres long will be in place via the Princes Highway at Kirrawee and the Bangor Bypass.
Motorists are also advised to expect delays at the existing traffic congestion points at Linden Street during the weekend peak periods.
Transport for NSW will be monitoring queue lengths and will implement temporary local traffic restrictions at Linden Street and Leonay Street in Sutherland to reduce congestion during the peak period.
The detour may add up to 30 minutes to journeys, so motorists are asked to plan ahead and also allow additional travel time for possible traffic congestion.
It is recommended alternative routes be used where possible.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
For more information on the Heathcote Road bridge upgrade, go to nswroads.work/heathcoterdbridge.
