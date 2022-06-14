St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Report identifies three sites including Netstrata Jubilee Stadium as suitable for future basketball centre

By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 14 2022 - 9:41pm, first published 9:30pm
A coucil report identifies Jubilee Stadium as one of three sites suitable to build a future Basketball/ Netball Centre in the Georges River local government area.

