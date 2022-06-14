Three sites on council owned land have been identified as suitable to build a future Basketball/ Netball Centre in the Georges River local government area.
The sites are: Tallawarra Reserve, Beverly Hills; Netstrata Jubilee Oval Redevelopment at Kogarah; and Penshurst Park / Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre.
The sites were identified in a report that went to last night's meeting of the council's assets and infrastructure committee.
The Council's Open Space, Recreation and Community Facilities Strategy 2019-2036 identifies a need for basketball/ netball facilities within the LGA, according to the report.
"The locations outlined in this report are consistent with the Strategy as well as the strategic planning of the St George Basketball Association and netball clubs based in the LGA," the report stated.
"All proposed facilities are currently unfunded and would form part of Councils 10-year capital works program pending the availability of funding for delivery, maintenance, and renewal."
Last November, the Council resolved to investigate Council-owned land that can be used to build a Basketball / Netball Centre to accommodate the needs of both the St George Basketball Association and the St George Netball Association.
There are currently 28 netball courts in the LGA. Olds Park is the LGA's primary netball venue, which serves as a formal sports training location. Other locations include Smith Park, Tallawalla Reserve, Lambert Reserve, Gifford Park, Jubilee Park and Poulton Park..
Peak bodies have indicated the following best practice ratios for Netball NSW is one court for every 3,000 people.
The Council's Open Space, Recreation and Community Facilities Strategy states that Netball NSW has advised that there is no demonstrated need for an additional Association-level facility in the Georges River LGA.
However, this was before the decommissioning of three (3) courts at Penshurst Park. Based on current figures for population and existing courts provided, current netball court provision rate in the Georges River LGA is 1: 10,230 people.
This rate is well below the provision rates identified by Netball NSW. However, some of this demand is relieved by facilities in neighbouring LGAs.
The analysis undertaken to develop the Strategy indicates that the current provision of outdoor netball and tennis courts is sufficient. However, a notional shortfall of six indoor sports courts currently exists, a figure expected to increase to a shortfall of eight eight courts by 2036.
Basketball NSW data shows that the membership rate for basketball in Georges River is lower than in other LGAs.
The Johnny Warren Indoor Sports Stadium's most prominent sport is basketball. However, other sports including badminton, gymnastics, futsal/ soccer, netball are played at the venue through clubs and centre-led programs.
The St George Basketball Association Strategic Plan 2022-2025 has highlighted the objective to secure a minimum four court home stadium and has identified the following sites and opportunities: Penshurst Park / Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre;. Netstrata Jubilee Oval Redevelopment (in conjunction with St George Rugby League Club); Tallawarra Reserve (identified site for future stadium).
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
