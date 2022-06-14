St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Photos | Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival hailed as 'great contribution to business, tourism and the arts'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 14 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cronulla Jazz and Blues FestivaI, which was held from June 2-5, was "a great contribution to business, tourism and the arts", State Parliament has been told.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.