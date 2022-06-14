The Cronulla Jazz and Blues FestivaI, which was held from June 2-5, was "a great contribution to business, tourism and the arts", State Parliament has been told.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the event, which was being held for the second year, saw locals and visitors from across NSW enjoy not only the music but also pop-up record fairs, a film festival screening and an array of stalls and shops.
"There was a great display of support for local and small businesses and the arts," he said.
"It was great to see the live music industry and the arts being thoroughly supported after a very difficult couple of years with COVID."
Mr Speakman said the festival offered over 100 free live music performances across 13 venues.
"I acknowledge the talent and contributions of the many artists and groups who helped make the event possible," he said.
"The festival was organised by Shire Events Live, which is a new partnership between the owners of Brass Monkey and Code One, namely Geoff Trio and Jad Nakhle, and Robyn Adamski from Events by Robyn.
"Shire Events Live partnered with the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce to engage the local business community and promote Cronulla as an events destination.
"I acknowledge platinum sponsors Ray White Commercial, Cronulla RSL and the New South Wales Government, as well as gold sponsors Hoyts Cronulla, CC Babcoq and Rydges.
"I thank Cronulla Chamber of Commerce executive members Mark Aprilovic, Patch Clunes, Brad Lord, Darnelle O'Brien, Annette Tasker and Kal Glanznig for their contribution.
"I thank Geoff Trio, Jad Nakhle, Robyn Adamski, Councillor Carol Provan, Ross Howie, Michael Forshaw, Jenny Leonard, Peter Hatfield, Matt Callaghan and Don Elford for their contributions to the event's organisation and operation on the day."
Mr Speakman named all of the performing artists, saying, "each deserves recognition for their great talent and work, which certainly enriched the event."
Mr Speakman said, by partnering with Plastic Free Cronulla, the organisers ensured the event was sustainable and maintained a focus on ensuring local beaches, waterways and environment were safe, clean and healthy.
"That was also encouraged by having all stallholders minimise their usage of plastic items, a move that demonstrates Cronulla's commitment to sustainability and environmentalism," he said.
"I hope to see the event continue for many years to come. It was a great contribution to business, tourism and the arts in the heart of Cronulla."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
