It's hard to believe, but this December will mark a decade since the NSW Government first introduced the Opal Card, our State's first cashless public transport ticketing system - something the previous Labor Government had failed to do over as many years and more.
Since 2012, more than four billion trips have been taken using Opal, transforming our every day public transport journeys. Opal benefits now include daily, weekly and weekend travel caps, weekly travel rewards and off-peak travel discounts. Here in the Shire, the $50 Adult weekly cap, introduced by the NSW Government in 2019, has helped residents using public transport to travel to and from work each day.
Advertisement
The NSW Government is now investing $567.9 million to upgrade the Opal network to keep pace with our changing transport needs, whether that be a train, bus, e-bike, e-scooter, rideshare or even electric vehicle charging.
As part of the Opal Next Gen upgrade, travellers will soon be able to put Opal on their digital wallets. And the NSW Government will be trialing a new, world leading "Mobility as a Service" app, known as Opal Plus.
10,000 people will be selected to take part in the 12-month Opal Plus trial, which will allow subscribers to bundle together public transport, rideshare, e-bike rental, taxi and parking in the one app. Opal Plus will make it possible for individuals and families to plan, book and pay seamlessly for a range of different transport services in the one place.
Ultimately, this investment in Opal Next Gen will see services tailored to better meet the needs of our state's commuters and make it faster and more convenient to travel in NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.