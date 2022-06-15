The concrete has been poured at Jannali East Public School for the second level floor slab of its new hall.
It is a project that has been driven by the school community, and will benefit pupils and organisations.
The hall will include a canteen, PE and sports storage and Out of School Hours Care (OSHC) facilities.
This project is part of a program estimated at more than $50 million to deliver new and upgraded halls at 10 schools across NSW.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said she was proud that the halls program will benefit more than 6000 NSW public school students.
"This is a really important program for our schools and I'm delighted to see progress on these projects over the coming months," Ms Mitchell said. "School halls are the natural gathering point for students and staff, and they can also be a vital part of a thriving local community."
