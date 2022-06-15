Linking futures was the theme at Kingsgrove High School this month, when students were given a taste of what life beyond the classroom could hold.
Future Links, the school's career expo on June 10 was the second time the school hosted the event.
It is a new school initiative as part of careers week, which encourages students from year 7-12 the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with post-school providers. The event also assists students in making suitable choices for their futures.
